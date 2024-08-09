Scotiabank Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

