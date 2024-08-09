Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,972. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $128,439.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,630,025.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,504.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $128,439.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,630,025.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,372 shares of company stock valued at $800,691 in the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Semrush by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.