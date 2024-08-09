Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNSE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

