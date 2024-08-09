Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SNSE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,332. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNSE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.