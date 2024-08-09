Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 84817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.