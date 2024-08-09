Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells $30,527.10 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

