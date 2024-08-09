Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.73

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 60086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Shiseido Stock Down 12.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

