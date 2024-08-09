Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,466.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 337.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

