Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 639,201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,188. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

