Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases Shares of 13,202 iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,224. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

