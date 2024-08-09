Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 11,449 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,381. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

