Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,594. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

