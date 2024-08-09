Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 365 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,125. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.