Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,617,969. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

