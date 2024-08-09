Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. 7,943,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

