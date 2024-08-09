Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,283. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.