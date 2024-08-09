Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 113 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,041. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

