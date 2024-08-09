Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 24,521 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,280,000. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,802,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 175,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

