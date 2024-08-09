Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 497 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 339,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,250. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

