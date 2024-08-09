Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 628 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,188,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

