Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 95,664,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,665,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

