Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

AMT stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.58. 2,942,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.