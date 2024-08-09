Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.32. 289,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.