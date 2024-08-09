Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

CHD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 1,097,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,910. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

