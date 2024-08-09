Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,090,365. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

MPWR traded down $31.00 on Friday, hitting $812.52. 134,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $811.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

