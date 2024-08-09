Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 4,725,505 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

