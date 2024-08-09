Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 9,349 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

