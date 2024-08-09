Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.16. 74,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,191. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.81.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

