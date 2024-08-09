Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $9.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

