Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MOS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

