Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 763 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $75.59. 7,656,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,618. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

