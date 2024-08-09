Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 65,140.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.80. 249,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

