SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $451.68 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $451.68 million and $1.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,346.34 or 0.97126574 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.37710838 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,037,321.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.