Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,801,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

