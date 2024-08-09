Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 569,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $9,398,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

