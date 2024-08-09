Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

SWKS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 357,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,779. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.