Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
