Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 69000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

