Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 69000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.