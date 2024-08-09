Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.74. 21,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 227,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $114,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock worth $632,615 over the last 90 days. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

