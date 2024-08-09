SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

