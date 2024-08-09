SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $6.00 at Northland Securities

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,149,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,015,332. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

