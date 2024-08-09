S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Director Sells $3,687,567.36 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

S&P Global stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Tobam grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

