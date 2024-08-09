S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $4,958,160 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

