SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 336,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the previous session’s volume of 66,482 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

