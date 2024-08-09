SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,704. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

