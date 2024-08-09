Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 2,067,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.