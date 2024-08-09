SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.