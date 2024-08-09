Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Price Performance

STGW opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stagwell by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.