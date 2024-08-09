Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Standex International stock opened at $168.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 15,740.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

