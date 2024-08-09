Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of STN opened at C$112.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.84. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$82.50 and a 12-month high of C$122.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.2061012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

